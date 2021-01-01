Anastasia Blue/Slate Rug ANASAF-20BBSL96D0

Ornate traditionals distressed and full of character are modernized by illuminating color-ways in the Anastasia collection. Power loomed in Egypt of polypropylene and polyester, Anastasia not only is durable and easy care, but gives the appearance of being a fine rug made by hand. The intricate detail, luster of colors, and unbeatable price point establish the value of this outstanding collection. Anastasia is available in various sizes including rounds and runners.