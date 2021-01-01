Inspire Me! Home Décor Anastasia Ottoman with Lux Metal Studs and Functional Handle Detailing, Classy Rosewood Soft Velvet, 16 x 16 x 17 in, Gorgeous Tufted Design, Comfortable Seating, Hidden Storage

STORAGE, SEATING, FOOT REST – The Inspire Me! Home Décor Anastasia Ottoman features soft tufted velvet upholstery and is extremely versatile in its functionality. It provides comfortable seating for your family members and guests and allows items to be stored neatly inside simultaneously. DECLUTTER WITH STYLE – Measuring 16 x 16 x 17 in, it provides a good amount of space for hidden storage. Great for shoes, small toys, remotes, wires, and so much more. Featuring metal studs and handle detailing in brushed brass, it instantly adds a luxurious touch to your home. CLASSY AND FUNCTIONAL ACCENT PIECE – Use it in the entryway to sit down while you slip on your shoes in the morning, place it in your living room for extra seating, or use it in your bedroom as a beautiful accent piece. NO TOOLS NEEDED – This ottoman assembles in just a few seconds and no tools are needed, so you can put it to use right away without worry. Moreover, it folds flat when not in use. Fantastic for your own space and also great as a housewarming gift because of its versatility and usefulness. HAPPY CUSTOMERS – We care deeply about the home experience and creating beautiful and functional spaces, so if, for any reason, you are not completely happy with your product, please contact us and we will be happy to assist you.