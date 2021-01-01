Analysis of Informal Seed Supply System (Paperback)

Seed is a vital input to improve agricultural production and productivity. Farmers obtain seed from both formal and informal sources. The informal seed sector in Ethiopia is the major seed supplier of seed for many crops grown in the country. Access to the formal seed sector is limited for the farmers, and hence the role of informal seed supply system is significant. The book is designed to provide you with detailed analysis of the functioning of informal seed supply system with its institutional frameworks. The book have valuable information which assists policy makers, individuals in the sector, GOs and NGOs to intervene in the seed sector.