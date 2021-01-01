This colorful wall clock has a gorgeous rustic style with distressed white and red finishes contrasting the printed black standard numerals. Each number plaque has metal divider, and the face of the clock has Paris printed in cursive. The gorgeous wall clock is 23.6in. diameter, and is the timeless piece for any decor. It is easy to hang with a bracket attached to the back of the clock frame. Luxen Home Analog Round Wall Traditional Clock in White | WHA975