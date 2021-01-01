From design toscano
Design Toscano Analog Round Wall Clock in Gray | FU8389223
Advertisement
Industrial chic adopts an unmistakable retro style in this four-sided, spherical clock that hangs smartly from a metal chain. A stylish addition to home decor that embraces Gothic, steam punk or Victorian grunge edginess, this weathered-look timepiece is found only at Design Toscano. Boasting discrete roman numerals, each of the quartz movement clocks accepts your single AA battery. 7\"dia. x13\"H. (27\" with chain) 2 lbs. Design Toscano Analog Round Wall Clock in Gray | FU8389223