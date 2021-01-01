Add this Roman analog clock to your space and create a blend of amazing vintage, farmhouse, or country cottage design. This lovely accent piece provides next level charm and unexpected style to your home. The stunning wall clock features distressed off-white finish, vintage-style dial, and cabinet-style iron latched glass door and handle. Feel free to hang this accent dé£¯r piece in your lobby, hallway, living room, bedroom, or kitchen. Display on wall with other wall dé£¯rs for a more beautiful and stylish home. Runs on a single AA battery. The clock mechanism runs silent. This wall clock features an oval ring top handle for hanging. Suitable for indoor use only. This item comes shipped in one carton. Grayson Lane Analog Rectangle Wall Vintage Clock in White | 20274