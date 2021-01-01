Seiko's Melodies in Motion locks are enchanting and magical. The Shooting Stars Melodies In Motion clock brings the magic of shooting stars to life. On the hour, the clock plays one of eighteen of the finest quality sound melodies or Westminster chime. It has a stylish grey case, constantly turning pendulum, a demonstration button, and volume control. This clock is enclosed in glass, the pendulum features Swarovski crystals, and an off/on switch. This clock will light up your house year-round. Seiko Analog Oval Wall Clock | QXM375SRH