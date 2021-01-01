Chic Home Multi Color Anaea Bed In a Bag Comforter Set

Chic Home Anaea Bed In A Bag Comforter Set. Refresh your bedroom with the stunning Anaea comforter set from Chic Home. This on-trend comforter features an abstract large-scale floral print on the face and a contemporary design on the reverse. A design coordinated pillow sham and a pair of deco pillows complete the look. A three-piece sheet set (1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, and 1 pillowcase) is included with every set. The Anaea comforter is perfectly suited for both modern and contemporary bedroom decors. King Dimensions: 1 Comforter: 106x92 inches 2 Shams: 20x36 inches 1 Decorative Pillow: 12x18 inches 1 Decorative Pillow: 18x18 inches 1 Flat Sheet: 108x102 inches 1 Fitted Sheet: 78x80 inches +12 Deep Pocket 2 Pillow Cases: 20x40 inches Queen Dimensions: 1 Comforter: 90x92 inches 2 Shams: 20x26 inches 1 Decorative Pillow: 12x18 inches 1 Decorative Pillow: 18x18 inches 1 Flat Sheet: 90x102 inches 1 Fitted Sheet: 60x80 inches +12 Deep Pocket 2 Pillow Cases: 20x30 inches Twin X-Long Dimensions: 1 Comforter: 66x90 inches 1 Sham: 20x26 inches 1 Decorative Pillow: 12x18 inches 1 Decorative Pillow: 18x18 inches 1 Flat Sheet: 66x102 inches 1 Fitted Sheet: 39x80 inches +8 Deep Pocket 1 Pillow Case: 20x30 inches Twin Dimensions: 1 Comforter: 66x90 inches 1 Sham: 20x26 inches 1 Decorative Pillow: 12x18 inches 1 Decorative Pillow: 18x18 inches 1 Flat Sheet: 66x96 inches 1 Fitted Sheet: 39x75 inches +8 Deep Pocket 1 Pillow Case: 20x30 inches The digital images we display have the most accurate color possible.