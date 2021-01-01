The Anacapa collection is the newest vanity line introduced by innoci USA after the great success of the San Clemente collections. Insisting in its originality, with cutting edge designs and modern technology, the Anacapa collection brings to the market another luxurious, yet affordable bathroom furniture selection that is destined to be a seamless fit for all ages. With a sleek and contemporary look, this vanity is compact while still providing ample storage space, neatly tucked away by the unique, concealed double drawers. Innoci-USA Anacapa 22-in Espresso Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with White Vitreous China Top (Mirror Included) in Brown | 91220285