An Abstract Study #4 Wall Art

This artwork is one in a series we are calling An Abstract Study. In this rendition, we are looking at bold brush strokes in an eclectic mix of colors and how they interact with one another. The subject is printed onto a canvas then accents of glossy lacquer are hand applied giving the piece its textural look. The canvas is set into a neutral faux wood frame. D-rings are affixed to the back of the frame so it is ready to hang right out of the box