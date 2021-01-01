Amyiah 82.6'' Square Arm Sofa

?Movable Ottoman for free configuration: The convertible sofa adopts a sectional design, so the movable ottoman can be used as a footstool, normal seat, and perfectly complementary to the sofa. It can be put on the left, right, middle of the sofa, which extremely adapts to your room configuration and meets your different requirements. Put in anywhere you want. ?Sturdy Structure with Plastic Legs: Constructed with a hardwood frame, the sofa couch is durable to provide long-term service time. It is sturdy enough to withstand a maximum weight capacity of 250 lbs/seat. Comes with thickened legs that will support you firmly and ensure superior steadiness.?Sponge for upgraded comfort: Both high-density sponge and pocket springs featuring ultra elasticity bring upgraded comfort to you, whether you sit or lie in a relaxing position. Soft linen fabric with good tactility will offer your family a comfortable sitting experience.? Handy Side Pocket: Side pocket design to keep small items within reach such as books, magazines, tablets, etc.?Space Saving: Small space reversible sectional sofa. Couch Dimensions- 82.6"L x 57.8"W x 35.5" H, Perfect for small apartment, upstairs loft, and more. This sofa's inviting appearance fits well in any setting. Upholstery Color: Blue Linen Blend