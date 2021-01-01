Amyant Case for Airtag, [2 Pack] TPU Protective Case Cover with Keychain for Airtags 2021, [4 Pack] Protective Film for Apple Airtag.

[Premium Material]: Made of High Quality Soft TPU Material, Safety and Environmental Protection, Protect From Accidental Scuffs and Scratches By Knife, Keys and Other Hard Objects. [Compatible]: Perfectly Fit for AirTag (2021), Including 2 Pack Protective Case and 4 Pack Protective Film. [Protect Devices]: Cratch Resistant, Fingerprint Deterrent, No Residue Left Behind, Shatter Proof, Shock-proof, Shatter-resistant, Simple Design. [Keychain Design]: The Protective Cover Comes with a Keychain, Which Easily Attach to Your Bag, Purse or Belt Loop, You Can Carry Your Airtag Everywhere Without Losing Them. [Easy to Install]: The Exposed Hole Design on Both Sides is Very Conducive to Signal Transmission and Humanized Installation. Just Put Your Label in The TPU Sleeve.