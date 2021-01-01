LR Home Amy Bleach White/Multi-Color 3 ft. 6 in. Round Chindi Fringed Braided Natural Jute Area Rug

This colorful and white round rug features a delightful mix of natural hues and bleached chindi cotton braids. The fringed edges also provide wonderful texture to the piece. Hand braided from the natural jute and recycled cotton of India, this piece is handcrafted for your home with delicate skill found in every inch. How could you not adore this style. Bring it home today for a spectacular new addition to your space. Each piece is unique; no 2 are alike. Color: Multi-color.