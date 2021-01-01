The perfect bedside accompaniment or living room end table, the Amsterdam nightstand is both sleek and modern, with its clean lines and Mid-Century design. An open shelf makes it easy to display books and magazines, while a concealed drawer provides interior storage to tuck away any other items, such as remotes, tablets, and more. With minimal assembly required and its versatile style, the nightstand will work well from space to space without compromising on existing decor. Manhattan Comfort Amsterdam Multi Color Red and Blue Nightstand | 146AMC183