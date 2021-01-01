From safavieh
Safavieh Amsterdam Hutton 4 x 6 Ivory/Light Blue Indoor Abstract Global Area Rug | AMS106C-4
Advertisement
Rustic-chic decor takes a step forward in the fashionable colors and naive styling of the Amsterdam Rug Collection. Expressive tribal patterns, etched in vivid hues and subtle highlights, accentuate the trendy design of these exotic floor coverings. Power loomed from soft yet durable synthetic yarns for long lasting color and a comfort-soft feel underfoot. Safavieh Amsterdam Hutton 4 x 6 Ivory/Light Blue Indoor Abstract Global Area Rug | AMS106C-4