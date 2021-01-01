Amsterdam Area Rug - Dark Blue / Ivory (6' Round) - Safavieh

The Amsterdam Rug Collection indulges today's preference for clean designs and soft textures that complement a variety of decorative styles. The marvelous clarity of color seen throughout this collection is achieved by using pure New Zealand wool and silky smooth viscose accents. Amsterdam rugs are skillfully hand-tufted in India for a cushioned, comfort-soft feel underfoot. Many of the designs in the Amsterdam collection are accented with viscose for silky softness to outline patterns, and further highlight the softness of the wool. This innovative collection is hand-tufted in India. Size: 6' ROUND. Color: Blue. Pattern: Shapes.