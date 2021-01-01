From surya
Surya Amsterdam 8 x 10 Saffron Indoor Medallion Oriental Area Rug Polyester in Yellow | AMS1009-810
Advertisement
The rugs from the Amsterdam Collection blend vintage and contemporary thought on style, creating timeless designs that endure at the forefront of prominent decor trends. The meticulously woven construction of these pieces boasts durability and will provide natural charm into your decor space. Made with Chenille-Polyester, Cotton in India, and has No Pile. Spot Clean Only, One Year Limited warranty Surya Amsterdam 8 x 10 Saffron Indoor Medallion Oriental Area Rug Polyester in Yellow | AMS1009-810