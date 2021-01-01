From weave & wander
Amreli Distressed Textured Wool Rug, Gunmetal/Blue Smoke, 9ft-6in x 13ft-6in
Advertisement
Evoking a feel of modern elegance the uniquely constructed Amreli Collection offers traditional patterns that have been beautifully distressed to give classic designs an updated look. Combining both a hand-hooked and cut pile these wool and viscose rugs made in India offer exceptional quality. This collection adds a splash of bold color that livens up spaces from the traditional to the transitional.