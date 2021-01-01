AMPV25D Amplifier Supports DMR VHF 136174MHz 2040W Output 26W Input Analog and Digital Modes Compatible with All Handheld Radios BaoFeng Kenwood.

Easily extend the communication range of your handheld radio; Use the AMPV25D to create: an affordable DMR mobile radio with a vehicle mounted antenna, a high power field radio with a field deployed antenna, a home/base radio attached to a mast. Your handheld radio connects in seconds and can just as easily disconnect and be taken on the go. Kit Includes the necessary cables and interface connectors to easily connect to and BaoFeng Radios. Recommended Accessory: Pair with the UT-72 Antenna or NMO-72 Antenna & compatible mount for an easy mobile or field deployed solution. What's Included: Amp Body, Mobile Mounting Bracket & Screw set, Radio to Amplifier Antenna Cable (SMA Female to SMA Male), Control Cable (K1 to K1), User Manual, Speaker Microphone & Hanger BaoFeng Tech is the only authorized BaoFeng & Distributor to honor the Manufacturer Warranty. Only BaoFeng Tech offers warranty claims without shipping anything to