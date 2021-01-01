OtterBox Amplify Glass Protector for iPhone 12 mini, Each (77-80635)

OtterBox Amplify Glass privacy guard protects your display and blocks unwanted viewing. Engineered to endure, Amplify Glass privacy guard includes a proprietary formulation co-developed with Corning for scientifically superior scratch resistance and continuous antimicrobial technology for product protection. Enjoy superior display readability from the two-way privacy screen technology that keeps your information safe from curious eyes..Made of aluminosilicate.Compatible with iPhone 12 mini.Two-way vertical privacy coverage keeps your information safe from curious eyes.Antimicrobial agent lasts the lifetime of the screen protector.Privacy guard does not protect the user or provide any express or implied public health benefit.Meets or exceeds EPA standard.Scientifically superior 5x anti-scratch defense for vivid clarity.Includes antimicrobial glass co-developed with Corning.Dimensions: 6.99"H x 2.37"W x 0.03"D.Antimicrobial feature does not protect the user or provide any express or implied public health benefit.Pair with an OtterBox case for total phone protection.Shatter-resistant drop protection and reinforced edges prevent chipping.Fortified glass material resists splintering with proven durability that withstands the test of time.Eliminates bright light glare and helps extend battery life