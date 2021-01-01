From dove

Dove Amplified Textures Shampoo, Leave-In Conditioner for Coils, Curls & Waves & Coconut Milk, Aloe and Jojoba Moisture Amplifying Blend, 11.5 Oz, 3 Count

$24.72
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

The Dove amplified textures system is designed to add moisture to hair with coils, curls and waves Infused with aloe, Sulfate free hydrating cleanse Shampoo removes product build-up to restore shine and moisture, leaving you with clean, healthy-looking hair Infused with coconut milk, super slip detangling curl conditioner detangles hair, leaving you with defined, healthy-feeling, ready-to-style hair Infused with Jojoba, this moisture lock leave-in conditioner helps add moisture to curly hair leaving you with nourished, moisturized curls and waves Thoughtfully crafted for textured or curly hair, this hair care system for Women is a great way to nourish and moisturize your hair

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com