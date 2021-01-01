Amot 25.4'' W Velvet Armchair

The outwardly-expanding armrests and backrests, the overall shape blooms like flowers, and the clever dressing space, randomly placed, reveals elegance.The chair adopts 3D grid, C-shaped seat design,bring greater comfort, suitable for long-term sitting.The legs are designed with four-corner support and the structure is more stable, made of high-intensity steel coated with black paint.Each leg has a plastic protector, prevents slipping and scratching the floor.This upholstered accent chair is the perfect statement piece for any room or setting.Features:High-quality soft velvet fabric, filled with high-intensity thick sponge for comfort, thick and soft, comfortable and breathable, with movable seat cushion with zipper, easy to clean, not easy to deform when sitting for a long timeThe accent armchair adopts an ergonomic curved design with wide and thick armrests and backrest, bring greater comfort, suitable for long-term sitting, and the delicate line pattern makes the appearance more three-dimensionalThe legs are designed with four-corner support and the structure is more stable, made of high-intensity steel coated with black paint. Strong and corrosion-resistant. Each leg has a plastic protector, prevents slipping and scratching the floorDimension: 25.4"Wx19.7"Dx33"H, It can work as dressing chair, dining chair at home. Desk chair, negotiation chair in office. Also suitable for cafe, terrace, or any other roomIt can work as a dressing chair, dining chair at home. Desk chair, negotiation chair in the office. Also suitable for cafe, terrace, or any other roomDesign: ArmchairSleeper Size: Upholstered: YesUpholstery Fabric Texture [EU ONLY]: Upholstery Material: VelvetUpholstery Material Details: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Seat Fill Material: Seat Fill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Upholstery Color: Upholstery Grade: Pattern: Legal Documentation: Back Type: Tight backWeight Capacity: 300Weight capacity greater than 250 lbs: Frame Material: MetalFrame Material Details: Wood Species: Arms Included: YesArm Type: Arm Material: Arm Material Details: Tufted Cushions: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseMattress Included: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Retro;ScandinavianWater Repellant: No ResiliencySpefications:TAA Compliant: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: CALGreen Compliant: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): CAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoGSA Approved: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoSCS Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: NFPA Compliant: Fire Rated: Better Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Organic: Farm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Co