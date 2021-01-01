Amosry Compatible With Motorola Moto G9 Plus Case, Anti-Slip, Drop-Resistant, Anti-Fingerprint, Shock-Proof, Friction-Resistant, Thin And Light, For.

Material: Polycarbonate: Color: Green Compatible Phone Models: Motorola Moto G9 Plus Our Motorola Moto G9 Plus Case Is Made Of Pc Material. It Is Very Sturdy And Can Effectively Prevent Your Phone From Being Damaged Due To A Fall. It Is Also Very Scratch-Resistant And The Appearance Will Not Be Easily Worn. Its Quality Is Also Very Light And Thin, It Will Not Feel Heavy When Held In The Hand. In Order To Protect Your Phones Camera, We Deliberately Raise The Four Sides Of The Camera Hole Of This Motorola Moto G9 Plus Case By 0.4Mm, So That You Dont Have To Worry About Abrasioning The Phones Camera During Daily Use. We Used A Micro-Matte Design For This Motorola Moto G9 Plus Case, Which Is Comfortable To The Hand, Non-Slip And Anti-Fingerprint. At The Same Time, The Simple Yet Generous Shape And Color Design Are Adopted In The Appearance To Make Your Mobile Phone Stand Out Among The Crowd. You Can Buy This Product With