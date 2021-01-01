Westin Outdoor AMOS Red Outdoor Rocking Poly Adirondack Chair

The perfect addition for your backyard and patio space, this outdoor rocking Adirondack chair is the perfect combination of style and functionality with its contemporary weather-resistant wooden design. Its high-quality poly plastic construction and unique minimalistic craftmanship makes it a wonderful complement to any sofa, chair, or conversation set you have. Crafted with your outdoor and patio décor in mind, this rocking Adirondack chair will add a pop of color and rustic style to your home.