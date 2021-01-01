Amos 1 - Drawer Nightstand in White/Gray

A distressed white finish and gray tabletop gives this nightstand a coastal farmhouse aesthetic. It's made from engineered wood and features visible wood grain for a hint of breezy, rustic design. The single drawer has a black-finished handle pull, and offers essential storage for your nighttime essentials. Plus, an open cubby gives you a spot to keep a stack of books or display a decorative vase. It measures 22'' tall and 15.75'' wide, so it won't take up too much room in your bedroom or guest room.