Amorete Sand Mercury Hourglass

Sometimes, the thoughtful little decor pieces are what make a house a home. Like this decorative hourglass, for instance. Showcasing a classic silhouette, it features a textured finish on its smooth frame with silver accents for a touch of rustic style. Handmade from glass, it sports colored sand inside for a two-tone look that is equal parts functional and fashionable. Use it to keep time while cooking or working out, or keep it as a paperweight on your office desk. Finish: White