From regal home collections
Regal Home Collections Amore 54 84-Inch Luxurious 5PC Attached Valance, Gold Window Curtain Set
Advertisement
✔️ QUALITY FABRIC: 100% Polyester ✔️ IMPORTED: Country of Origin - China ✔️ READY MADE: Taffeta window set Rod Pocket TWO panels 27" W/each X 84"L panels as a pair, one 54" W X 18" L attached valance, and two matching tie backs. Drapery rod is not included. ✔️ LIGHT FILTERING. ✔️ CARE INSTRUCTION: Machine wash cold, gentle cycle. Use ONLY NON-CHLORINE bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Iron on lowest setting if needed.