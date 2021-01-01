From fun pet animal lover apparel by kanig designs
Fun Pet Animal Lover Apparel by Kanig Designs AMOORICA Cute American Flag Bandana Patriotic Cow Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Check out this cute cow in an American flag bandana cow design available on a variety of interesting items that make a great dairy cow gift, patriotic gift, cow farmer gift, cow gift, cow lover gift or gift for anyone that loves cow farming. Click brand name above for more cow shirts, animal rights shirts, cow lover shirts, cow Mom gifts, cow whisperer gifts, animal advocate shirts, cow parent gifts, dairy cow gifts, cow Dad gifts, cow Mom shirts and cow Dad shirts. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only