16" Ammons Cat Tree

cat tree built with laminated wood and carpet, an interactive playground specially made for your cat to have fun and consume its energy! There are two different locations for them to relax. Your pet may stay away from your furniture, drapes, carpets, and clothes with this cat tree. Perfect for small spaces condo and toy lying wrapped in soft plush. full-size durable sisal scratching pad and dangling toys keep your cat stimulated and entertained for hours. Natural sisal scratching surface helps keep your cat from scratching furniture and carpets. Provides a safe and inviting place for your cat to sharpen its claws. The cat tree is made with a premium quality environment and pet-friendly materials to ensure maximum strength and durability for long-lasting usage. Color: Coffee