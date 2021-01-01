William's Home Furnishing Amity 47.25 in. Gray Rectangle Wood Top Coffee Table with Drawers

This table brings a visually pleasing touch of style and shape. A smooth gray finish matches well with silver drawer pulls and the swooping curved legs give this set a contemporary feel. Storage drawers add a touch of utility to this piece. A lift top easily allows you to pull the table top up towards you using a hinged mechanism. In addition to revealing storage options below, a lifted top conveniently lets you utilize the surface space as a desk for your laptop and work supplies or as a table to eat from.