2'X3'7" Hamina Outdoor Rug Navy/Beige - Safavieh

Hamina patio rugs bring interior design style to busy living spaces, inside and out. These patio rugs are made with durable synthetic materials to help them to withstand high traffic and natural weather elements. Hamina is beautifully styled with patterns from classic to contemporary, all draped in fashionable colors and made in sizes and shapes to fit any area. Hamina rugs are made with enhanced polypropylene in a special sisal weave that achieves intricate designs that are easy to maintain - simply clean with a garden hose. Size: 2' x 3'7". Color: Navy/Beige. Pattern: Geometric.