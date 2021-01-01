Amilcar Height Adjustable Peninsula Standing Desk

This stylish standing table is height adjustable and easily fits different environment such as office, meeting room, bar or trade show. The table height can be easily and smoothly adjusted between 27.9" and 45.3" by lifting or pressing the top when holding the pneumatic pedal. With this function, it can easily meet seated or standing need of users. Based with stainless steel, the table is not only multifunctional but also a choice of practicality and durability. Color: Black