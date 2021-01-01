From christopher knight home
Christopher Knight Home Amigo Outdoor 3 Seater Wicker Sofa, Dark Brown with Beige Cushions
This 3 seater sofa is a wonderful addition to any patio or backyard. Featuring a steel frame and water resistant Cushions, This sofa is as comfortable as it is stylish. Perfect for adding to and existing chat set or as a standalone piece, you will love this sofa as much as we do Includes: one (1) sofa. Material: Polyethylene wicker. Cushion material: Water resistant fabric Composition: 100% polyester. Frame material: steel. Wicker finish: dark brown Cushion color: Beige. Assembly required. Hand crafted details Dimensions: 28. 50 inches deep x 75. 00 inches wide x 29. 25 inches high. Seat width: 70. 00 inches. Seat Depth: 20. 50 inches. Seat Height: 12. 00 inches