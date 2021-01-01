Amiens 23" Desk Lamp

Simple, sleek, and stylish, the Orren Ellis Amiens Swing Arm 23" H Desk Lamp with Drum Shade is an excellent option to mount on your bedside table. Featuring clean lines and immaculate cuts, this desk lamp is made from metal that makes it durable. It is offered in a range of finishes, which can be chosen to complement your decor style. The Amiens Swing Arm 23" H Desk Lamp with Drum Shade from Orren Ellis has a swivel arm that rotates 350 degrees for convenient usage. It comes with a drum-shaped cotton shade in white that evenly disperses the light across your room. This desk lamp requires assembly and is UL listed. Finish: Coffee Bronze