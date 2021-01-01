Amicus 21 Inch Pendant Light by Cerno - Color: Gold - Finish: Textured - (06-290-21GW-MB)

A repeating pattern of angled rectangles are punched into the brass shade of the Amicus Pendant Light by Cerno to produce light reminiscent of a room filled with late afternoon sunshine. Designer Nick Sheridan was enamored with the patterns of a visit to Morocco and distills them down to fit the Cerno minimalist aesthetic. A carved wood fitter accent comes through to complete the design. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Shape: Round. Color: Gold. Finish: Walnut