From safavieh

Safavieh Amherst Pompey 7 x 7 Navy/Beige Round Indoor or Outdoor Geometric Area Rug in Blue | AMT423P-7R

$165.37
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Amherst rugs coordinate busy living areas in fabulous decor fashion. Amherst rugs are durable floor coverings styled in a wide selection of patterns and decorative colors. Machine loomed of long-wearing polypropylene, Amherst is resistant to heavy foot traffic and fading. Safavieh Amherst Pompey 7 x 7 Navy/Beige Round Indoor or Outdoor Geometric Area Rug in Blue | AMT423P-7R

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com