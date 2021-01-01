From greyleigh
Amherst Pedestal Dining Table
Pairing rusted iron with slatted solid wood, this distinctive dining table exemplifies industrial style. Its pedestal base meets a circular top, accented by nailhead trim for a character-filled appearance perfect for factory-inspired lofts and modern farmhouses alike. It offers space to comfortably seat two for casual morning meals and weeknight dinners. Assembly is required. The manufacturer for this product provides a limited one-year warranty. Size: 27.5'' L x 27.5'' W x 30'' H