From safavieh

Safavieh Amherst Lowell 2 x 15 Dark Gray/Beige Outdoor Trellis Farmhouse/Cottage Runner | AMT421R-215

$68.78
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Amherst rugs coordinate busy living areas in fabulous decor fashion. Amherst rugs are durable floor coverings styled in a wide selection of patterns and decorative colors. Machine loomed of long-wearing polypropylene, Amherst is resistant to heavy foot traffic and fading. Safavieh Amherst Lowell 2 x 15 Dark Gray/Beige Outdoor Trellis Farmhouse/Cottage Runner | AMT421R-215

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com