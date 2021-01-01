From fleur de lis living
Amezcua Ceramic Pot Planter
This is a brand new exclusive design of transitional products featuring traditional Deruta motifs lightly depicted on fashionable and up-to-date vessels. This specific product is a masterpiece created by the renowned artist Francesca Niccacci one of the most talented pittrice located in the hilltown. Her stunning artworks evoke the splendors of Italian Renaissance with elaborate scrollworks. Double fired - These products were designed for decorative purposes but fully usable as well, being 100% food safe.