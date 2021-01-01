Amethy Coffee Table with Storage

Sturdy lift top table easier to lift up and close, with larger hidden compartment and adjustable storage shelf. The top height after lifted is perfect for working, writing, eating. When you are not working you can just put it down and have it be a regular coffee table. The awesome hidden compartment is deep enough to hold your laptop, chargers, and more! Functional, affordable, great addition. Good value coffee table for small spaces or tight budget! Lift top coffee table is a beautiful and practical table that is designed with a lift top, which can be easily lifted up to have a suitable and comfortable height to use a laptop, write or dine while relaxing on the couch. Color: Black