Design House Ames Toilet Paper Holder, Polished Chrome

The Design House Ames Toilet Paper Holder is a classic addition to any bathroom. This traditional holder is constructed with a zinc base and a steel roller, finished in polished chrome. Measures 8.3" wide, 3.5" tall, 1.6" from wall. This toilet paper holder has smooth, round edges and a sturdy design for holding various sized rolls. Can be mounted on a wall or the side of a vanity. A standard mount and screws are included for easy installation. The Ames Collection features a matching towel bar, towel ring and robe hook for a complete bathroom set. The Design House Ames Towel Bar comes with a 1-year limited warranty that protects against defects in materials and workmanship.