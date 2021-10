This paint produces a chalky matte finish that can be used to create vintage decor or to upcycle furniture, frames and other items - including laminate. Apply to wood, ceramics, most plastics, canvas, terracotta, fabric, metal or glass. Due to the chalky adhesion technology of the paint, there is no need to prime or sand work surface. This paint provides excellent opaque coverage and can be easily distressed or buffed to a smooth, shiny finish.