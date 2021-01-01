American Star Framed Graphic Art

Features:Comes ready to hangHandcraftedMade in the USAEstimated to last over 75 years with proper careProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Coarse canvas mounted to foam coreAdditional Materials: Composite wood material frameColor: Red/White/BlueNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Style: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: VerticalSize (Size: 16.5" H x 13.5" W x 1" D): Mini 17" and underSize (Size: 22.5" H x 18.5" W x 1" D): Small 18"-24"Size (Size: 26.5" H x 22.5" W x 1" D): Medium 25"-32"Shape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 2LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: North AmericaCountry of Origin: United StatesSubject: Cities & CountriesAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: BlackOpen Format Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: Independence DayArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Embellishments/Special Finishes: YesEmbellishment Effect: FlatEmbellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: Picture FrameSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16.5" H x 13.5" W x 1" D): 16.5Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 22.5" H x 18.5" W x 1" D): 22.5Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 26.5" H x 22.5" W x 1" D): 26.5Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 16.5" H x 13.5" W x 1" D): 13.5Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 22.5" H x 18.5" W x 1" D): 18.5Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 26.5" H x 22.5" W x 1" D): 22.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 26.5" H x 22.5" W x 1" D, 16.5" H x 13.5" W x 1" D, 22.5" H x 18.5" W x 1" D): 1Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: 2Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: 2Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight (Size: 16.5" H x 13.5" W x 1" D): 2Overall Product Weight (Size: 22.5" H x 18.5" W x 1" D): 3Overall Product Weight (Size: 26.5" H x 22.5" W x 1" D): 4Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Size: 16.5" H x 13.5" W x 1" D