Crafted with precision and an eye for detail, Bruce American Originals hardwood provides classic appeal and inspired design possibilities to transform your home. With a range of colors and widths, you can create a look that is all your own. A choice in construction type also gives you the flexibility to install to the unique needs of your space. Love your floor for years to come with the protection of our EverGuard Finish and the assurance of a Limited Lifetime Warranty. Color: Medium.