Convenience Concepts American Heritage Flip Top End Table with Charging Station, Espresso

Upgrade your space with the style and functionality of the American Heritage Flip Top End Table with Charging Station and Shelf. This narrow silhouette features a flip top that reveals a convenient charging station and storage space for your remote controls or favorite book. The charging station includes one standard outlet plug and two USB ports which can charge your phone, tablet and even your laptop. Also included is a cable management hole, allowing you to store multiple devices without damaging the cords. The power supply cord is 6 feet in length giving you the flexibility needed to display your end table. Style your home with more from the American Heritage Collection by Convenience Concepts, each sold separately.