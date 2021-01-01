From convenience concepts
Convenience Concepts American Heritage White 24 in.(H) Square Wood End Table with Two Tiers
Bring home the transitional style of the American Heritage End Table from Convenience Concepts. This charming classic side table is a stylish yet seamless addition to any living space. Available in multiple finishes; the American Heritage End Table will complete the look of any home decor while offering a fresh updated look. The two tiers of shelving offer plenty of space for all display and storage needs. Place a table on both sides of your sofa to complete a comfortable yet still trendy presentation. Shop coordinating pieces from the American Heritage Collection by Convenience Concepts; each sold separately. Color: White.