Patriotic USA Flag double ice figure skating American Flag double ice figure skating USA Patriotic Team Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Be proud of the United States of America and show how much you love USA with this double ice figure skating sports fan and athletes. Perfect if you are into ice figure skating, figure skates, pair, doubles skating Ideal design for aspiring kids and adults to be the best that they can be. Celebrate greatness with friends and family 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only