From mayberry rug
Mayberry Rug American Destination Antique Tallulah Falls Lodge Multi-Color 2 ft. x 4 ft. Area Rug
The American Destination Collection from Mayberry Rug is the pinnacle of cabin decor for your floors. Each rug is meticulously designed for the most aesthetically pleasing look. The lush polypropylene pile is soft to the touch and durable enough to stand up to high traffic areas. The pile height is 10 mm (0.4 in.) and features machine serged edges. Machine made in Turkey. Color: Multi-Color.