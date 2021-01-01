From savory prime

Savory Prime 12" American Bully Stick Dog Bone, 3 Count

$22.34 on sale
($50.99 save 56%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Perfect for rewarding or treating your dogInspected and certified for quality assuranceControls tartar, keeps gums healthy and teeth cleanSatisfies your dog's natural need to chewMade from 100 percent prime beef hides12 in.3 countSavory Prime Beef Hide treats for dogs are inspected and certified to make sure you are giving the best quality treat to your dog. Savory Prime Rawhide controls tarter, cleans teeth and gums and satisfies a natural need to chew.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com