REVO America Ultra HD Plus 16 Channel NVR Surveillance System with 8 Audio Capable Motorized Cameras (RUP161BNDL-11)

The “RUP161BNDL-11” is a complete plug and play HD surveillance system with 16 Channel Professional Grade NVR, 4 TB & 8x 4 HD Indoor/outdoor Motorized Audio Capable Turret Cameras. Revo Ultra Plus™ NVRs feature state of the art 4K Video Output, H.265 Compression, support up to 12MP Cameras and up to an astounding 32 TB of HDD Capacity (4 TB Pre-installed). The “RUCT2812-1” Turret Camera features 4X optical Zoom, IR anti reflection glass, massive 4 Megapixel Sensors, double the resolution of standard 1080p. The 2.8 to 12mm automatic lens allows convenient adjustment of the field of view of the camera. They also come equipped with professional grade “OSRAM” LEDs. They strongly illuminate the scene up to an unprecedented 150’ in total darkness. The “RUCT2812-1” has a built-in microphone for audio streaming and recording. The cameras are built for the outdoors capable of handling temperatures as hot as 140F and as cold as -40F. The “RUCT2812-1” steps up its weather resistant with an IP67 rating.The polished look and intuitive feel of the Ultra's interface is a joy for everyday use whether you're using the NVR itself, the Mobile App, Computer Software or Browser..100’ CAT5e Cable (8).16 Channel 4K IP NVR with 16 RJ45 PoE Ports.4 Motorized Varifocal Turret Cameras with built-in Microphone (8).Myrevocloud.com - Access your Ultra NVR from virtually any Internet Explorer browser.Two-Step Smartphone View Setup via “REVO ULTRA” app – iPhone and Android.Enjoy additional professional and premium-residential features with Revo Ultra Plus™.The Revo Ultra's superb video quality is based on IP technology.